Fela is the Originator of Afrobeat – Princess Wonda

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

While there is a debate on the social media regarding who originated or pioneered the Afrobeat music genre, Africans laud its success on a global stage.

While some claim it comes from Ghana, some say it is by Nigerian music legend Fela Anikulapo. Princess Wonda; a UK based Nigerian musician spoke to our correspondent regarding who she believes is the originator of Afrobeats.

“The music genre Afrobeat originated in the 1960s and 1970s as a blend of traditional Yoruba music with jazz, West African highlife and funk. This was mostly identified with Fela Anikulapo, who we all know it as his kind of music and he used it to pass message to people. Though I grew up listening to juju, highlife, and a bit of fuji but the originator of Afrobeats is Fela Anikulapo. Period.”

READ ALSO:

She also went on to express her likeness for some African artistes, who she hopes to collaborate with someday. Princess Wonda says: “Though the artistes currently dominating my playlists are Davido, Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, Rema and Teni, I’d love to work with Yemi Alade because she’s so vibrant and full of energy. I’d also love to work with Davido because his songs never sound the same. He is adaptable.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: