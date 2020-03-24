Fear of Coronavirus: Patients flee Teaching Hospital

Kindly Share This Story:

It’s a lie — Ethiope West LG Boss

Sapele Holding Center still under renovation

By Paul Olayemi – Oghara/Sapele

-Patients and visitors today were seen fleeing the Delta State University Teaching Hospital in Oghara, Delta State after a rumour of a suspected COVID-19 patient filtered out into the community.

The hearsay of a COVID-19 patient in the hospital, filtered into the community today as early as 10 a.m with patients and visitors hurriedly leaving the hospital.

A source at the hospital, who craved anonymity, confirmed to Vanguard that “a male was brought in and we learned he is a suspected case of Coronavirus and even the doctors are refusing to go close to him”

Another patient, who simply called himself Akpobome, and was seen hurriedly leaving the hospital told Vanguard that though she heard the news, nobody has confirmed if it was true, it’s a common murmur among patients and visitors to the hospital.

But the Ethiope West Local Government Council boss, Hon Solomon Golley has denied the report of the suspected case in the Delta State Teaching Hospital, Oghara, just as he has announced the immediate closure of Schools, worship places, and all periodical markets in the area.

Golley also added that the ban extends to all marriages, funeral gatherings above 50 persons in the area with immediate effect until further notice.

“It’s only a rumour, there is nothing like that,” he said “patient has no Coronavirus and as I speak to you, I have called the State Teaching Hospital and they have told me that the news is no true ” Golley said

“All periodical markets, schools, worship places, under this Local Government are to remain closed until further notice in our efforts to curb the spread”

Meanwhile, Vanguard can authoritatively report that against what the Delta State government would want the world to believe, the Holding center in Sapele Central Hospital, one of the eleven Holding centers named last week by the state government has not been completed.

A visit to Sapele Central Hospital, the much talked about holding center is still been renovated.

The Sapele center is a building at the extreme end of the hospital premises, close to the theater and mortuary building.

Vanguard gathered that two step-down transformers has been provided to help transmit the line 33 that the state government has provided for the hospital, the holding center building which is under renovation and empty, has no power supply or water, a source told Vanguard that renovation works started on Saturday, with the inner room tiles completed on Monday morning.

The source said, “all the necessary equipment, including a disaster kit, has been brought in on Saturday night with a truck and they are patiently waiting for the renovation to be completed and installation work begins, by Wednesday, you will be surprised at how well, the center will be when completed.”

Bricklayers were seen partitioning the back of the apartment to create a restroom, while outside of the building still looked unkempt with used forms and cupboards littered everywhere. The Isolation center, when completed, is expected to house four patients in case of emergency, for the mandatory two weeks isolation period.

