Fear grips Bauchi residents as Gov tests positive for coronavirus

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

An unprecedented amount of fear and uncertainty have gripped Bauchi residents after it was confirmed that governor Bala Mohammed tested positive for coronavirus.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Senior Special Assistant on media to the governor, Muhktar Gidado in a press release, confirmed that the governor tested positive to the disease after his blood sample was taken to Abuja and tested by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, for testing.

Munir Abubakar, a student who spoke with Vanguard said he now sees a reason to get hand sanitizer in order not to contract the deadly virus.

“I am really scared. The same virus that we thought was foreign is now in our state. Who knows how many people that have been infected already? I pray the governor comes out of this alive and stronger than before. Nevertheless, I will be visiting a pharmacy to get my own hand sanitizer. They say you can never be too careful in times like this,” he said.

Another resident, a trader at Yelwa market, Amina Saheed said she is scared for herself and family as she interacts with different people in her daily transactions, adding that she and her family will die of hunger if she does not come out to sell her goods.

Her words: “I heard in the news that our governor tested positive to coronavirus. It really breaks my heart. Look around, no one is happy. We pray to God to save him. I know that by staying here (market), I am putting my life and that of my family in danger, but what can I do? If I remain in the house, we will all die of hunger. All we can do now is pray for God’s intervention, but I don’t think we have what takes to defeat the disease.”

Meanwhile, the governor, through his spokesman has urged everyone who recently had contact with him, and anyone with symptoms to go for testing in order to avoid the risk of spreading the disease.

