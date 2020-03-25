FCTA to unveil 300-bed space Isolation Centre, rolls out guidelines for transporters

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA has provided a 5-story building that would serve as an isolation and treatment center for victims of the Coronavirus disease.

The Administration is currently using a 30-bed space isolation and treatment center at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital while it has also announced the conversion of the Zuba General Hospital to an isolation and treatment center.

FCT minister, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello who disclosed this yesterday during an inspection tour of the facility said the relevant health authorities would, however, conduct their inspections before certifying it for use.

He said; “the most critical thing is that this place has a lot of space. We are talking of five floors. I don’t think the whole of Abuja will have a hospital facility that can accommodate up to five floors. More importantly, there is power here constantly, and there is an adequate water supply.

“I leave it now for the officials of the Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and of course our public health officials. Jointly, they will decide what needs to be done here and we have a lot of commitment from the private sector organizations who are willing to support the national efforts to fight this disease. Once they all agree, I’m sure that within a very short period, this place can be made functional”.

In his comments, the Acting Secretary of Health and Human Services Secretariat, Dr. Muhammed Kawu said the building was very adequate and can be converted into a 300-bed facility.

Meanwhile, the Transportation Secretariat of the FCT Administration has rolled out new guidelines for transporters which it said would be duly enforced by the FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Services, Abuja Environmental Protection Board in conjunction with other security and enforcement agencies.

The new guidelines which would help towards curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the public transportation environment would see all parks and garages having alcohol-based sanitizers, hand washing soaps and running water for the use of passengers, drivers, and other staff.

While drivers and conductors are to always wear recommended nose masks while in transit, “the use of air conditioner in shared taxis and buses is hereby discouraged”.

Some of the other regulations are that “all taxis shall henceforth convey three passengers only: one person in the front seat and Two persons at the back seats.

“All buses shall convey one passenger in the front seat and two passengers on other seats with minimum contact maintained. All high capacity buses shall operate at 50% of its capacity and standing shall n longer be allowed.

“All tricycles (where the operation is allowed) shall convey 2 passengers only at the back seat and only the rider in the front seat.

“It is, therefore, an offense to admit passengers or be allowed to be conveyed in vehicles or tricycles more than these guidelines”.

