FCT residents protest AMAC N10,000 compulsory fumigation levy

Chris Ochai – Abuja

Anger is spreading fast in Abuja following the imposition of a N10,000 compulsory fumigation levy by the Abuja Area Municipal Council, AMAC, on all homeowners in all the residential estates, effectively adding to the hardship being experienced by average income earners in the federal capital territory.

Vanguard obtained the vexatious document from AMAC on Sunday detailing the amount to be paid by each homeowner, how and when it should be paid. The latest mandatory N10,000 charge by AMAC for fumigation and pest control adds to the compulsory N2 million per homeowners being collected by estate developers across the city.

In one of the memoranda personally signed by the AMAC Director of Pest Control, Environmental Services Department, Alewa A. Nasiru, and addressed to the Residents Association of Mabglobal Estate in Karsana District of Abuja with reference No.AMAC/PC/ES/3/2020 and dated March 3, 2020, the council directed the owners of the 600 houses in the state to pay the sum of N6 million to AMAC at the rate of N10,000 per household there.

The director also handed down a 14-day ultimatum to the residents of the well-kept estate to make available the N6 million for its officials to carry out the fumigation of the estate, claiming that the action was in accordance with Section 7 4th schedule of the constitution of Nigeria and AMAC’s Sections 1, 2, 3, 5, 7 and 8 2012 and other relevant bylaws of the council.

The memo states: “In compliance with the above statutory provisions and to ensure proper execution of same, the Pest Control Unit of AMAC recommends that the sum of N10,000 only be paid per annum per apartment as a cost for fumigation on a quarterly basis.

“Please note that the amount should be paid through AMAC revenue account on remita platform, whose identification code is 053: Fumigation and Landscaping.

“You are to make all necessary preparations to carry out this exercise of public importance,” the director warned in the memo.

But most residents of estates have kicked against the compulsory levy, saying that the fee was rather too high coupled with the fact that there was no law barring individuals from fumigating their homes at their own pace.

It was gathered that based on the protest by some residents, AMAC later reduced the cost of the fumigation for the Mabglobal Estate to N4.5 million, an amount the residents have still rejected, opting to undertake the cleaning and fumigation of their homes by themselves as and when due.

They have also threatened to take up the matter with the Minister of the FCT, claiming that the move was one in the series by AMAC to exploit them.

