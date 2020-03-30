Farmers laud Obaseki’s sustained investment in agriculture

Kindly Share This Story:

Smallholder farmers in Edo State have applauded the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration for its investment in the state’s agriculture sector, noting that the sustained investment will further complement the government’s efforts at attaining food sufficiency, driving job creation and improving livelihoods.

The commendation came on the heels of the commencement of tilling, harrowing, ploughing, among other preparations ahead of this year’s farming season in government-backed farm settlements across the state.

Under the state’s agripreneur programme, the government, in the first phase of the land preparation, assisted farmers in clearing over 180 hectares of land in Usugbenu maize farm settlement, 142 hectares in Illushi rice farm settlement, as well as in Agenebode rice farm settlement.

Speaking to journalists, the farmers expressed confidence that the state government’s investment will transform the state for the better.

According to a farmer in Illushi rice farm settlement, Mrs Esther Osobase, the Governor Obaseki-led administration has shown uncommon resolve in unlocking the state’s rich agricultural potentials to attract investment.

“We have experienced a new wave of the agricultural revolution in Edo State with the governor’s determined effort to create wealth and job opportunities for youths through agriculture.”

Another farmer, Emmanuel Usen, noted, “The support provided by the state government in the use of mechanised farm equipment under the Edo State Agripreneur programme will make farming attractive and less tedious for farmers. This will also encourage farmers to scale from subsistence to commercial farming.”

