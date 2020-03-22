Fani-Kayode, Mailafia, others bemoan state of the nation

Kindly Share This Story:

…As Ndume condemns presidential system of government

By Henry Umoru

FORMER Senate Leader and Chairman, Committee on Army, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, All Progressives Congress, APC, Borno South, has declared that the Presidential system of government being practised in the country was part of the problems Nigeria was currently confronted with.

Speaking yesterday at a Colloquium organised by Haske Foundation in commemoration of the 50th birthday day of Mr Kudla Satumari, with the theme: ” Unity and Faith, Peace and Progress, Ndume, vowed not to be a politician, if given a second chance of coming to the world.

He said the Presidential System of government was too costly for a country like Nigeria to run ,stressing that was the reason good governance had eluded the country since 1999.

Though Senator Ndume in his goodwill message at the occasion accused the three paper presenters of only opening the book of lamentations for Nigerians on the country’s problems without offering solutions, but however subscribed to their views on the need for a new constitution for the country.

Ndume, who noted that Nigeria was at the verge of collapse and if care is not taken, it will eventually collapse, said that one of the problems of the 1999 Constitution is the Presidential System of government it recommended for the country which is too costly.

He said: “Parliamentary system of government would have been better in terms of good governance for the citizenry as experienced in the first republic.

“Presidential system of government as being practised since 1999 through constitutional provisions , makes democracy too costly in Nigeria, governance centralised and politicians in tight corner of between what is good and what is bad.

” If I have the opportunity of coming back to this world and particularly Nigeria , I will not be a politician because being a politician in Nigeria is like testing positive to HIV with consequences of knowing how to live with it.”

The former Senate leader who noted that the celebrant ,Satumari, was too refined , gentle for the brand of politics being played in Nigeria and congratulated him for losing the 2019 National Assembly election to him, said, ” I congratulate you for losing that election to me by not getting contaminated in anyway . Please continue with your humanity – driven philanthropy.”

