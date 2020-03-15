Fanfare in Ibadan as Makinde appoints youth president as council scribe

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

IT was a fanfare in Ibadan at the weekend, as Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State appointed the President-General of Ibadan Youth Progressive Indigenous Association (IYPIA), Mr. Qarmaruden Mudashiru Morenikeji, as Lagelu North Local Council Development Area ( LCDA ) Council Secretary and his subsequent announcement by the Speaker of the state house of assembly, Mr. Adebo Ogundoyin.

Mr. Morenikeji, popularly known as “Senator Keji” was among the list of sixty-eight (68) secretaries of caretaker committees of local government areas (LGAs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in Oyo State whose names were announced out at the plenary of the state house of assembly.

While expressing appreciation to the governor, Morenikeji noted that Makinde’s unflinching love for free education in the state was a great respect within and outside the state.

“I am glad to note Your Excellency, that your unflinching love for free education in the state has received great respect within and outside the state,” he said.

Morenikeji, who hails from Lagelu Local government Area of Oyo state and a product of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, studied Purchasing and Supply at the Faculty of Business and Communication Studies.

Until his appointment, Morenikeji has served and still serving in various political and leadership capacities which include, head, PDP collation, Lagelu Local Government 2019, Electoral Manager, Lagelu Local Government 2019 general election, the state coordinator, Creed for Peace in Nigeria till date, Member Youth Council of Nigeria till date. State Coordinator, PDP Alliance till date.

The Lagelu North Local Council Development Area ( LCDA ) scribe with other nominees is expected to undergo screening on Monday at Oyo state House of Assembly new complex with confirmation of successful nominees on Tuesday during the House plenary…………

