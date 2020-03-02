Family raises alarm over son’s unlawful detention

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says murder suspect indicts son

…Calls on Buhari, IGP, AGF to intervene

By Evelyn Usman

This is certainly not the best of time for the Ajayi’s family , following the detention of its 32-year-old son, Richard Osakue Ajay, at the Correctional centre ,,Nasarawa State, over a murder charge he reportedly has no hand in.

Osakue’d journey to the correctional centre began last year, after detectives at the Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department , SCIID , Yaba Lagos, arrested him, on discovering some telephone chats he had with a suspect in their custody.

The arrested suspect, Joshua Usulor, was apprehended in connection with the murder of a female lawyer at Ogba area of the state. During interrogation, Usolor, reportedly mentioned Richard, as the alleged sponsor of the murder , consequent upon which the latter was arrested.

However, Usolor, was said to have later told detectives that he only implicated Richard because he(Richard) owed him some money. Following the retraction in the statement, Richard was released.

While the family was still relishing the freedom of its son, he was rearrested and taken to Abuja, from where he was detained at the correctional centre in Nassarawa.

DPP’s position

His detention according to his family was done inspite of the Directorate of Public Prosecution DPP’s advice to the Police, exonerating Richard of culpability in the murder.

At a conference organised by the Ajayis, in Lagos, the family, called on President Muhammad Buhari , the Inspector-General of Police and the Attorney General of the Federation, to wade into the matter with a view to ensuring justice for Richard.

Richard’s distraught mother, Mrs Grace Ajayi, said: ,”My son is being roped in a murder case he did not know anything about. The main suspect that was arrested told the Police that he mentioned my son’s name because he was angry at my son ,who refused to pay him the money owed..

“My husband and I rushed back to Lagos , from Edo State, when we were informed of our son’s rearrest My neighbours and children told us that the police turned the street into a theatre of war as they shot sporadically into the air and in the process, almost shot my daughter who was with Richard.

“ My son works with a digital training company and trains people who are interested in marketing . He advertised one of the trainings on radio, from where Usolor heard and came to register with N90 ,000 ,but refused to come for the training .Later ,he started disturbing my son to refund the money but my son told him that the money had been paid into the company’s account and promised to refund part of it when another person paid cash.

“Usolor and his people kept disturbing my son, warning that they would deal with him if he failed to pay and that he must not wait till another person came to register before he would pay.

” While the interaction was going on between them, Usulor killed the lawyer .It was through the call log that the Police traced my son’s number .But after investigation, SCIID discovered that my son’s interactions with Usolor was basically on lectures and not associated with the murder and granted him bail.

“ But we were surprised when SCIID told us that the FCIID was interested in the case. The Deputy Inspector-General of Police in- charge of investigation told us that the police were waiting for the Directorate of Public Prosecution’s ,DPP advice. By the time it came, ,the DPP advised that my son should be released as he was not connected to the murder .

” After setting my son free ,we were shocked when SCIID came for his arrest again, saying that a new Commissioner of Police had just resumed office and that the late lawyer’s widower petitioned him(CP).

The police took Richard to Abuja again .This time around, they detained him in Nassarawa prisons without trial..The questions are : what is my sons offence, when the principal suspect in the murder case has exonerated him and confessed that he committed the crime alone ? Why are the police not working with the DPP’s advice, or, is the widower bigger than the police and the DPP?

“My son has no connection with Usolor ,he only met him twice: when Usolor came to register in IML institute where my son lectures and when he met him at the SCIID ,Panti. Their conversation was given to the police by the service providers and there was nothing linking their discussions to the murder .I don’t know what the police want again. My son has suffered enough. He has spent 90 days in police detention and is now in the prisons for a sin he did not commit”.

” I am therefore ,calling on the President , the Inspector-General of Police , the Attorney General of the Federation and other Nigerians ,to come to my son’s aid so that an innocent person will not die for a sin he did not commit. I am also raising the alarm that my son’s life is not safe in Nassarawa prison. I have a premonition that something sinister may happen to him while in prison custody”

Sources at the SCIID admitted to have arrested and released Richard, after receiving DPP’s advice.

A detective who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said, “We got directive to bring him to Abuja .We have written report that Ajayi has no connection with the murder. From our investigation, the man is innocent. The main suspect told us that he indicted him out of annoyance”.

