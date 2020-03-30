Family offers N2m for information on abducted Bauchi Governor’s brother

Kindly Share This Story:

The family of Gov. Bala Mohammad of Bauchi State has offered N2 million for information on the whereabout of Alhaji Adamu Duguri, the governor’s elder brother, abducted on March 25.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Duguri was abducted by gunmen in Bauchi at about 7:30pm on Wednesday.

The police said four gunmen armed with AK47 rifles took away the victim from a tailor’s shop in Unguwar Jaki area of Bauchi metropolis.

The N2 million reward was offered in a statement in Bauchi on Sunday by Alhaji Adamu Barde, on behalf of the family.

“Following the unfortunate kidnap of our father, brother and uncle, Alh. Adamu Duguri, Wakilin Bauchi, also known as Mai-Gunduman Duguri, on the 25th March, we solicit for information leading to his return.

“We wish to express our appreciation to all and sundry for your prayers and show of love as you stand by us in this trying period. We beseech God to reward you abundantly.

“The family wishes to announce the sum of N2,000,000.00 payable to whoever provides information leading to Adamu Mohammed’s safe return,” Barde said.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

