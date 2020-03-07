False, no list of petitions against me, Peterside warns rumour mongers

Kindly Share This Story:

The Immediate past Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Peterside has “sternly warned” persons spreading what he termed “list of purported petitions.”

A statement made available to Vanguard by his media team said: “The attention of the media office of Dr Dakuku Peterside has been drawn to an offensive, mischievous and unsigned post making the rounds in the social media containing a list of purported petitions by unknown persons against Dr Dakuku Peterside.

“Having carefully read through the post in its entirety, all the issues raised therein are manifestly false and mere figments of the imagination of those who concocted them ostensibly for the insidious purpose of embarrassing and maligning the sterling personage of Dr Dakuku Peterside.

“A stern warning is hereby given that anyone who posts or circulates the aforementioned falsehood, having been clearly notified that the contents of that post are false, stands the risk of being prosecuted under relevant defamation laws of Nigeria.”

