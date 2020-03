Fake soldier arrested for attempted murder

Kindly Share This Story:

The Bariga Police Station has arrested a fake soldier, Azeez Ali, 40, of No. 5, Morgan Way, along Igando Ikotun Road, Lagos State for allegedly attempting to kill one Sunday Amoo.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, said this in a statement he released to newsmen on Sunday.

Elkana said that Amoo, 42, of No.27, Community Str., Oworoshoki , a suburb of Lagos almost had his manhood chopped off by Ali over a minor argument.

“The suspect was arrested at a pin-down point at Berger Bus stop, along IBB Way in Bariga.

“He impersonated a Naval Officer and allegedly used a military Jack knife to cut the penis of Amoo over a mere argument, resulting in multiple deep cuts,” he said.

The police official said that the victim had been taken to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital( LASUTH) where he is responding to treatment.

“Investigation is ongoing and the suspect will be charged to court after it,” Elkana said. (NAN)

