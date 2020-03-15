Breaking News
Translate

Fake soldier arrested for attempted murder

On 6:22 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Police arrest suspect who stabbed AEDC official to death in AbujaThe Bariga Police Station has arrested a fake soldier, Azeez Ali, 40, of No. 5, Morgan Way, along Igando Ikotun Road, Lagos  State for allegedly attempting to kill one Sunday Amoo.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, said this in a statement he released to newsmen on Sunday.

Elkana said that Amoo, 42, of No.27, Community Str.,  Oworoshoki , a suburb of Lagos almost had his manhood chopped off by Ali over a minor argument.

READ ALSO: Woman dies in sex romp with policeman

“The suspect was arrested at a pin-down point at Berger Bus stop, along  IBB Way in Bariga.

“He impersonated a Naval Officer and allegedly used a military Jack knife to cut the penis of Amoo over a mere argument, resulting in multiple deep cuts,” he said.

The police official said that the victim had been taken to the Lagos State University  Teaching Hospital( LASUTH) where he  is responding to treatment.

“Investigation is ongoing and the suspect will be charged to court after it,” Elkana said. (NAN)

vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!