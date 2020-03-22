FAKE MIRACLE: Pastor Chris Okafor exonerates self

Kindly Share This Story:

The founder of Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry, aka Liberation City, Chris Okafor, has debunked the allegation of performing a fake miracle on a woman, Bose Olasunkanmi.

He was alleged to have paid Olasunkanmi whose hand is deformed for the miracle.

Five pastors had allegedly used the woman with a bulgy arm to perform the same miracle.

The man of God has, however, refuted the claim by the woman, who said she was paid N400,000.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos, Okafor through his counsel, Mr. Monday Ubani, said it was necessary to respond to the issue.

He said: “The recent story in a national daily and an online platform that the sum of N400,000 was paid to procure a fake miracle is not true.

“The lady in question came to church like every other person and the said programme through which she affirmed she received her healing was shown both on live television and other social media platforms. There was nothing to hide because it was not only the woman that was healed on that day.

“The church is not new. It has been in existence for over 10 years and the members who keep increasing have experienced the touch of God one way or the other, so there was no issue of arranging any miracle to impress anybody. The things of the spirit are purely personal.”

On the issue of money paid to the woman, the church through their lawyer said “when the news broke out, it was discovered that the woman has been going to other churches and when asked she said it was poverty that caused it, adding that she is a widow.

“Upon hearing that, the church of God that is very compassionate gave her N400,000 to empower her in order to live a worthy life instead of going from one church to another as was reported.

“The money given to her was not to procure fake miracle as wrongly reported but to empower her to stop going from one church to another. After her visit to Liberation City Church, there has not been any report that she has gone to any other church. Liberation City Church was the place she visited last and she also confirmed that she received her miracle there. The church said that there is video evidence to that effect.

“There is no iota of truth in the story.”

