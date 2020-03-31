Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

FACT CHECK: Coronavirus is not an airborne disease – WHO

On 11:05 amIn Health, Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
COVID-19 and cancer: Nigeria's unique quadruple jeopardy
Medical staff

By Nwafor Sunday

With the canard making the rounds that the pandemic disease, coronavirus, is an airborne disease, the World Health Organisation, WHO, has faulted the report, saying that the virus codenamed covid-19 is not an airborne disease.

Announcing this via its official twitter handle, WHO said, “COVID19 is not airborne. The coronavirus is mainly transmitted through droplets generated when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks.

To protect yourself: -keep 1m distance from others -disinfect surfaces frequently -wash/rub your Open hands -avoid touching your.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Carry us along, Nurses urge Edo government

“These droplets are too heavy to hang in the air. They quickly fall on floors or surfaces.

“You can be infected by breathing in the virus if you are within one meter of a person who has COVID-19.

“You can be infected by touching a contaminated surface and then touching your eyes, nose or mouth before washing your hands.’’

“To protect yourself, keep at least one meter distance from others and disinfect surfaces that are touched frequently.

“Regularly clean your hands thoroughly and avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose’’

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!