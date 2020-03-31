FACT CHECK: Coronavirus is not an airborne disease – WHO

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

With the canard making the rounds that the pandemic disease, coronavirus, is an airborne disease, the World Health Organisation, WHO, has faulted the report, saying that the virus codenamed covid-19 is not an airborne disease.

Announcing this via its official twitter handle, WHO said, “COVID19 is not airborne. The coronavirus is mainly transmitted through droplets generated when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks.

“These droplets are too heavy to hang in the air. They quickly fall on floors or surfaces.

“You can be infected by breathing in the virus if you are within one meter of a person who has COVID-19.

“You can be infected by touching a contaminated surface and then touching your eyes, nose or mouth before washing your hands.’’

“To protect yourself, keep at least one meter distance from others and disinfect surfaces that are touched frequently.

“Regularly clean your hands thoroughly and avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose’’

