Facility Agreement: Lekoil moves to retrieve $450,000 paid to Seawave

By Prince Okafor

Following result of an investigation into the origin of Facility Agreement purportedly signed with the Qatar Investment Authority, QIA, Lekoil Limited, Nigeria’s indigenous oil and gas Company, has commenced steps to recover $450,000 paid to Seawave.

In a statement obtained by Vanguard, Lekoil stated that the steps also include the issuance of pre-action letter of demand against Seawave and its principals Mr. Bismarck Abrafi, Mr. Said Memene and Mr. Rilk Dacleu Idrac, the purported representative of the QIA.

This is coming against the backdrop of January 13 announcement, following the discovery that the Facility Agreement had not been entered into with the QIA, but instead with certain individuals falsely purporting to represent the QIA.

The company’s Board established an independent committee to investigate the origin and execution of the Facility Agreement and steps, which might reasonably be taken to retrieve monies paid in association with the transaction.

Kroll Associates UK Limited acting as third-party forensic investigators supported the Committee in its review. The advice was taken from Herbert Smith Freehills LLP, legal counsel engaged at the time of the Investigation, on discreet issues arising from Kroll’s work.

Commenting on the development, the Chairman, LEKOIL, Mr. Samuel Adegboyega, said: “First of all, I would like to thank the Committee for leading the review and the provision of the detailed findings to the Board.

“The Board will seek, as a priority, to improve its standards of corporate governance and we welcome the recommendations received from the Committee, which are in the process of being implemented.”

