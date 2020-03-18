Explosion: Relatives visit scene, hospital to identify victims

Kindly Share This Story:

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Sam Eyoboka, Bose Adelaja & Esther Onyegbula

FOLLOWING last Sunday’s explosion that occurred at Ado-Soba, Abule-Ado in Amuwo-Odofin area of Lagos State, relatives of the victims of the disaster, Monday, visited the scene of the explosion to identify the recovered bodies.

The scene was that of wailing and mourning as some affected victims were seen consoling one another.

Three more bodies were recovered at about 1 pm of Monday and this brought the total number of the recovered body to 20.

Director-General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, Femi Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed that 17 bodies were recovered on Sunday while three were recovered as at 1 pm on Monday.

Survivors, relatives speak

One of the survivors of the incident, Udeze Lillianzita, who worked with the school as an Assistant Bursar, said she had already left for church when she got a distress call.

Udeze said: “I wouldn’t have survived the incident if I had not left for church. Though I was unhappy that some of my colleagues were lost to the incident,

“I was with Irene and others before I left for church, unfortunately, I didn’t meet them alive.”

Also, a relative of a deceased, Haruna Kani said he lost a sibling, Ali Kani, to the disaster.

According to him, the 50-year-old was a guard with the Bethlehem Girls College for about 20 years unfortunately, he was trapped in the school building while on duty.

Haruna said he had combed three hospitals in search of his brother before he thought of visiting the scene.

Another affected victim, Mr. Adams Sekuru, said he lost his younger sister Irene Uwakwu to the disaster.

Irene, a cook with the Girls College, was said to be in the hostel with some of her colleagues when the school building collapsed and all were trapped but she was among those rescued on Monday.

A man, who pleaded anonymity, told Vanguard, that he was a client to the family of four, who was cut in the explosion on their way to church.

He said: “Mr. Obi had been my client for years and we had a telephone conversation at 6.30 am when he told me he was dressing up for church service. He was constructing a building on one of the streets and I was the one supplying granite at the site. We spoke at about 5.30 am to confirm when I was to deliver the items. By 6.30 am, I called to tell him that the items were ready and he told me he was going to church.”

Speaking further, the client, who lived on 7th Avenue in Festac, said when he heard the loud bang at about 9 am, his mind went to Mr. Obi and he quickly dialed his number but it didn’t go through. He was trapped in his car with wife and two children. One of the children had his traditional marriage two weeks ago and the family was preparing for the wedding proper when the disaster happened,”

Reps to assist victims with funds, call for probe

This came as the House of Representatives, yesterday, resolved to partner with the Lagos State government in finding the root cause of last Sunday’s explosion at Abule-Ado area of Lagos State where over 30 persons were killed.

The House also resolved to assist by providing financial relief for the victims of the disaster.

It mandated the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, to give material assistance to the over 5,000 people who suffered from various degrees of injuries, deaths and property destruction from the incident.

The resolution followed a motion moved by the Lagos State caucus in the House at plenary.

Presenting the motion under matters of urgent public importance on behalf of his colleague as the leader of the caucus, Mr. Enitan Dolapo-Badru, representing Lagos Island 1, noted that the explosion resulted in a catastrophe, saying the magnitude was a national disaster.

He said: “The House is concerned that besides those that died, more than 200 people, who are injured by the explosion who suffered various degrees of injuries, are receiving medical treatment in different hospitals and many people are still trapped underneath wreckages of collapsed buildings.

“Conscious that several vehicles parked in the area were destroyed and the pupils of Bethlehem College who were trapped underneath the wreckage of their hostel and chapel were being pulled out of the rubble during which the Principal of the College, Rev. Sr. Henrietta Alokha lost her life as she attempted to rescue the pupils.”

The motion was supported by the majority of the members of the House when subjected to a voice vote by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila.

Lagos CAN mourns victims

Meanwhile, the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in Lagos State has commiserated with the Lagos State Government, the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos and all the affected families in the explosion.

At a press conference in Lagos, the Lagos Chairman chairman, Apostle Alexander Bamgbola, who was flanked by his secretary, Dr. Israel Akinadewo and CAN National Director of Issues and Treasurer, Rev. Stephen Adegbite said: “Our hearts and prayers go to all affected families, as we pray that the Lord will Comfort all who have been directly affected by this ugly event.”

The state CAN, however, called for investigations into the remote causes of the devastating explosion saying it “will neutralize all manner of rumors and speculations being peddled since the incident last Sunday.”

APC boss commiserates with victims’ families

Similarly, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos State, Chief Lanre Razak has commiserated with the Lagos State Government, families of the victims and those injured over the explosion.

Addressing newsmen in his Lagos office, Razak described the incident as unfortunate and tears inducing and appealed to the Federal Government to rally round the state government in its efforts at rehabilitating the displaced persons.

The APC boss was full of sympathy over the untimely death of innocent students, who he described as “our future leaders,” believing that the good Lord would adequately console their parents over their irreparable losses.

Vanguard

