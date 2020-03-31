Expert recommends regular intake of water to reduce risk of illness

Kindly Share This Story:

A Medical Practitioner, Dr Lawrence Abada of Estate Clinic, Benin, says regular intake of clean drinking water helps to build the human immune system and reduces the risk of illness.

Abada made this known in an interview with newsmen in Benin on Tuesday.

“Keeping hydrated is crucial for health and well-being but many people do not consume enough fluid each day.

“Around 60 per cent of the body is made up of water and around 71 per cent of the planet is covered by water.

Also read:

“Water is essential for the kidneys and other bodily functions and when someone is dehydrated, the skin can become more vulnerable to skin disorders and wrinkling.

“Drinking clean water helps all the cells and organs of the body function properly,’’ he said.

According to him, health authorities commonly recommend eight-ounce glasses, which equals about 2 litres or half a gallon daily.

“Water lubricates the joints, forms saliva and mucus, delivers oxygen throughout the body, boosts skin health and beauty, cushions the brain, spinal cord and other sensitive tissues “, Abada said.

According to him, lack of water in the human system can cause blood to become thicker, increases blood pressure, leads to digestive problems, constipation and an overly acidic stomach.

He advised that men should drink about 15.5 cups (3.7 litres) of clean water daily and 11.5 cups (2.7 litres) of fluids daily for women.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: