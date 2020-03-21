Breaking News
The immediate past president of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has felicitated with the General Overseer, Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman on his birthday. Apostle Suleman, who is the most senior pastor of the ministry, celebrates his 51st birthday today.

In his Goodwill message, the former president described Apostle Johnson Suleman as a worthy example of a believer in faith, doctrine and charity. He prayed God to strengthen the Apostle and sustain him in the path of truth and honour.

According to him ” Today, I celebrate with you, your family, members of Omega Fire Ministries across the world and the Nigerian Clergy on your birthday. Apostle, yo u have been a worthy example of a believer in faith, doctrine and charity. You have also distinguished yourself as a man of strong devotion who is steadfast in the task of reconciling men to Christ and offering hope to many.

Today, I celebrate you and pray that the God of all Grace’s who has called you to His apostleship will strengthen and sustain you in the path of truth, riteousness, glory and honour. Happy birthday Apostle Johnson Suleman.”

