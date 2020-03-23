Ex-PPMC MD Suleiman Achimugu dies of coronavirus in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

A former managing director of Pipelines and Product Marketing Company (PPMC) Engr. Suleiman Achimugu on Sunday died after contracting coronavirus.

His death is Nigeria’s first recorded death from coronavirus.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) while announcing his demise to the public on Monday morning described him as a 67-year old male who returned home following medical treatment in UK.

“He had underlying medical conditions- multiple myeloma, diabetes and was undergoing chemotherapy”.

In a statement released by the deceased’s family, and signed by ABUBAKAR ACHIMUGU, it was confirmed that he died of COVID 19 on 22/03/2020 some days after he arrived in Nigeria from the UK.

He was in self-isolation upon his return from the UK and personally called NCDC after experiencing some discomforts that are related to COVID 19 symptoms.

He tested positive and was promptly evacuated to the specialist hospital. He died while receiving treatment.

The family implore the general public to pray upon his soul and the recovery of infected persons.

The statement further urged Nigerians to maintain the public social distancing and restriction advice as everyone will walk through this very difficult time.

The deceased has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

