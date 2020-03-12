Ex-girlfriend of Floyd Mayweather found dead

Kindly Share This Story:

Josie Harris, an ex-girlfriend of Floyd Mayweather who had three children with the former champion boxer, has been found dead at her suburban Los Angeles home, authorities said Wednesday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told KABC-TV that 40-year-old Josie Lynn Harris was the mother of three of Mayweather’s children.

She was found dead in a vehicle in the driveway of her apparent home in Valencia north of Los Angeles on Tuesday evening.

Sheriff’s deputies were investigating the death, which was first reported by TMZ, with the celebrity news website reporting foul play was not suspected.

In 2010 Mayweather was accused of assaulting Harris and threatening two of their children during an argument.

He admitted hitting Harris and twisting her arm, eventually pleading guilty to a reduced domestic violence charge and serving two months in jail.

After Mayweather told an interviewer that he was simply trying to restrain Harris, who was on drugs during the incident, Harris sued him for defamation in 2015.

In another news, US superstar Tiger Woods, a 15-time major champion, will be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2021.

The hall, located in St. Augustine, Florida, released a statement on Wednesday saying Woods had been advised of his impending induction in the male competitor category in a phone call from PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

“I am both honored and humbled to be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame,” Woods said in a statement. “This past year has been such an incredible journey and the support I’ve received from my family, friends, and fans has been overwhelming.

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: