Ex-Accountant to Obasanjo, Prince Adesina Adekoya is dead

A former Accountant to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Prince Adesina Joseph Adekoya is dead. Late Prince Adekoya died in his home on Saturday. Late Adekoya had left the corporate sector for Education when he was alive.

Described as an intellectual and easy-going fellow, a disciplinarian and a merry marker while he was alive, the late Adekoya was also a distinguished accounting expert with decades of giant strides in various sections of the corporate world.

He started his career as an Account Supervisor at Crittall-Hope Nigeria Limited in 1970 before he left for the then National Salt Company of Nigeria.

He later left the National Salt Company of Nigeria in 1985 and joined the then General Olusegun Obasanjo at his Ota Farm, Agbe l’oba as Accounting Assistant and later became the Chief Accountant. He served Chief Olusegun Obasanjo till he decided he had had enough of the corporate world.

‘Deshida,’ as he was fondly called by friends and admirers, joined the Adventist Seminary Schools Management Board which later became Babcock University in 1995 where he was till he retired in 2003.

He was an heir apparent to the stool of Alaperu of Iperu-Remo, in Ogun State and member of the Gentlemen’s Elite Club of Nigeria.

His family said his burial arrangements are still being planned and would be announced.

Vanguard

