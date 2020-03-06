EU delegation urges Nigerian women to support one another

Kindly Share This Story:

The European Union (EU) Delegation in Nigeria has called on women in the country to support one another to enable them to stand their ground and fight for their fundamental rights.

Amb. Ketil Karlsen, Head, European Union (EU) Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, said this on Friday after a stage play titled ‘August Meeting’, which was organised in Abuja by the EU in commemoration of the International Women’s Day (IWD).

Karlsen said that the play, which told the story about the Aba Women’s Riot which occurred in 1929, underscored the importance of women fighting for their fundamental human rights.

According to him, a lot of the challenges faced by women at that time, are still existing.

”We want to see more women participate in politics.

“We want to see less gender violence, making sure that there are no early marriages for far too young girls in the country.

”In a country like Nigeria where the leadership is dominated by men, women need to support one another to be able to stand their ground and fight for their rights.

“Women need to be part of politics and be in business as part of efforts to drive the economy,” he said.

According to him, the EU is working with all institutions in the country to improve gender equality in the country.

He stated that the EU supports the setting up of a national register against sexual offenders as well as sexual assault referral centres throughout the country.

He said that more needed done while all hands should be on deck to ensure that women received the same treatment as men everywhere.

Comfort Lamprey, UN Women Representative in Nigeria had urged gender champions to do more to ensure gender equality.

She said that the theme for the International Women’s Day 2020 had to do with giving hope to women.

According to Lamprey, the stage play depicts the power women hold in ensuring change.

“The theme of the play is about young women taking the mantle of leadership and bringing about the needed change,” she said. (NAN)

