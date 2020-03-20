Eric Cantona set for Manchester United return in ambassadorial role

Kindly Share This Story:

​Has there been a more wonderfully chaotic figure in English football history than Eric Cantona? Whether he be ​starring in Liam Gallagher’s music video or ​scrap​ping Neymar’s dad, the scruffy-bearded rock star has rarely kept a low profile since hanging up his boots at Old Trafford in 1997.

And he could now be set for a return to ​Manchester United as one of its ambassadors.

That’s according to ​The Mirror, who say the club are keen to keep up their long tradition of living in the past and bring the maniac back into the fold to relive former glories.

The idea is currently being discussed and would see him play a role broadly similar to the ones Denis Irwin and 90min favourite Bryan Robson have served in the past – essentially being rolled out for a public appearance in the club’s name every now and then.

It’s believed, with good reason, that he would be a major draw for roadshows and other events, as the 53-year-old remains an immensely popular figure at the club – a status somehow only compounded by the fact he once literally kung-fu kicked a ​Crystal Palace fan for shouting some not-so-nice things about his native France.

His statement responding to that incident, after dodging a prison sentence, was of course typically Cantona and gives us an insight into the sort of meaningful platitudes that may be coming to a Manchester United event near you in the foreseeable

Cantona scored 81 goals in his 179 appearances for the club after his controversial move from Leeds United in 1992 and is widely regarded as Sir Alex Ferguson’s best signing for the club.

And given that Sir Alex Ferguson also signed Cristiano Ronaldo for £17m, that’s quite the feat.

