Ereyitomi mourns as Chief Ebimami dies at 80

The Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency in the National House of Assembly Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has expressed deep sadness on the demise of elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Ebimami.

The lawmaker in a condolence message described late Chief Emmanuel Ebimami the Bolowei of Egbema Kingdom, Warri North, as a lover of peace who encouraged peaceful coexistence among Ijaw and Itsekiri in Warri North Local Government Area.

“Ebimami who was a former member of the Federal Character Commission that represented Delta State was a great man and a community leader who lived a fulfilled life. The elder statesman fatherly advice and encouragement will be greatly missed.

Ereyitomi condoled with the family, the political family just as he admonished the family to consolidate on the good foundation of peace and love among the various ethnic group built and left behind by the octogenarian.

He prayed to God to be with the family and for eternal rest be granted late Chief Emmanuel Ebimami.

