Ereyitomi condoles Koko Community over demise of Olare-Aja, Pa. Aganbi

The Member representing the Warri Federal Constituency at National Assembly Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has condoled with the entire Koko community in Warri North local Government Area, Delta State over the demise of the Olare-Aja, (Oldest Man of Koko) Pa. Stephen Aganbi.

Hon. Ereyitomi while condoling the Aganbi family described the late Olare-Aja of Koko, Pa. Aganbi as a great man whose wealth of knowledge and advice will be greatly missed by all.

Late Pa. Aganbi was a lawyer per excellence, a community leader and a lover of God, he was a member of the Baptist Church of the Nigerian Baptist Convention where he was decorated and recognised as Deacon Emeritus due to his hard work and selfless service to things of God.

The nonagenarian, Late Pa. Barr. Aganbi passed on at 99 years of age, the lamaker prayed God to comfort the family of the Olare-Aja and the entire Warri federal Constituency to bear the loss.

