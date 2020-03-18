Equal opportunities should be given to women in Maritime industry — Hamman

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Mrs. Mary Hamman is the Head of Shipping Promotion in Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, and former President, Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association, WISTA, Nigeria. In this interview, she shares with WO the opportunities in the maritime industry as well as the challenges limiting women in the sector.

The theme of this year’s International Women’s Day is #Each for Equal. How would you react to the theme as an individual, a member of WISTA, and the industry at large?

Each for Equal speaks for itself. When you say, #Each for Equal, it means that everyone should have equal opportunity, especially, in the industry whether it is Maritime or any other industry.

So, what we are saying is that each opportunity should be given equally to everybody that is competent. Not just because you are a woman, so you must occupy the position but, because you are equal to the task, you are capable and have what it takes; you should be given the opportunity.

In your assessment, is that what is playing out?

It is playing out and it is obtainable and we have huge references in the past. We have women who have trained themselves and have improved on themselves to take on any position on the field.

We have girls that are waiting to board vessels, go for sea-time but unfortunately, these girls are rejected. We have many Marine Engineers who are involved in seaport activities. We sponsored some 25 students for the counterpart funding in different states.

One of the challenges, these girls face is resistance to education. Some prefer to marry rather than go to school.

We have some women that were not given the opportunity immediately to go for sea-time where they can be employed and board vessels immediately.

There are some companies that will tell you that they do not want women.

The truth is that women should be given space. The 35 per cent advocacy for women involved in decision-making is germane and we should be allowed to achieve the target. Women should be given the opportunity to do the job.

In the beginning, women were not encouraged to press forward especially in things relating to maritime because they felt that women who are able to take the maritime jobs will spur other women who seem to be timid and discouraged. The few that are qualified should not be left out.

From your explanation, how close is gender equality in the Maritime industry?

The first thing is for us to change our mindset. If we change our mindset that women are qualified to take a maritime job, then the barrier will be removed.

We should not just look at them from the woman’s point of view but from the fact that they are qualified. If we keep bringing women down, then, gender inequality will be huge.

25 years of Beijing declaration on gender equality, what is the challenge for WISTA in this regard?

WISTA as an oraganisation, has been taking its mission to students. We have our members that are specialised in training. We create awareness for students

Within a relatively short period of time, 25 women were involved, who decided that an Association should be formed, WISTA (Women’s International Shipping & Trading Association) was thus born. In the years that followed, WISTA professionalised its organisation.

WISTA is an organisation for women in management positions involved in the maritime transportation business and related trades worldwide. It is a major player in attracting more women to the industry and in supporting women in management positions

With networking, education and mentoring in focus, the organisation seeks to enhance members’ competence and empower career success.

Everywhere we go, we make it clear that there are opportunities in the maritime industry and we have started and we are growing. At most of the events, we create opportunities for young girls to be aware of opportunities in the maritime industry.

We have people who are called Ocean Ambassadors. If we continue to get sponsors, we will make an impact on the maritime industry.

These are areas that are neglected and if opportunities are given to women in the maritime industry, then we will be close to gender equality.

Shipping is the world’s second-oldest industry and the first global business. It has been the engine of trade throughout the millennia and the source of pride, industry, and employment.

It is commonly acknowledged that corporations and boards are more successful when there are women as leaders and board members.

Certain aspects of shipping were seen as not well suited to women, as they required extreme manual labour, and maritime academies traditionally had an all-male structure. Mindsets are shifting and the percentage of women accepted into maritime academies grows each year.

“Promote gender equality and empower women”, under the slogan: Training, Visibility, Recognition.

Women Offshore, LLC is an online organisation and resource center supporting a diverse workforce on the water, currently seeking status as a 501c3, non-profit.

This is a virtual, peer mentoring program that connects women around the world who work at sea.

Women Offshore also hosts an annual event in Houston each year called UNITE, where women from around the world gather to support one another. Through panel discussions, workshops, and networking, individual needs are met, the community widens, and talent thrives

Women in offshore and maritime operations often seem invisible to the outside world, so Women Offshore shines a light on this diverse group, highlighting their careers and accomplishments.

Women Offshore provides resources and guidance from industry experts on promoting career advancement in the offshore and maritime industries.

What is the scope of WISTA?

We are all over especially in Abuja to the South. We are also considering the Northern parts of the country especially the riverine areas. We try to reach the mothers that will tell their mothers. If you educate the woman, you educate the whole world.

Most people are not aware that there are job opportunities in the maritime industry. What we are doing is not for the women but for the whole community.

We have women in the maritime industry that are doing great. One of them is Princess Vicky Hastrup and we need more women of her calibre that can move the industry forward.

Can you highlight some of those job opportunities? Children talk about medical doctors, lawyers among others. Not every child knows what maritime is….

It is the same opportunity. Because, we have vessels that need doctors, lawyers, nurses, hairdressers, barbers.

The sea is about 75 per cent of the whole world while the land is 25 per cent. That tells you that there are opportunities. The big market is in the sea. The cruise vessels employ everybody and that is part of the campaign.

Challenges….

Until now, some people do not believe in what we are doing; that is a big challenge. The government knows that we have challenges but there is a limit to what they can do except we have committed people who are willing to move the industry forward.

Highlighting all these challenges, where is the industry heading?

We are challenged to keep pushing. And every time, we have the opportunity, we make noise. Even after 25 years of WISTA establishment, not many ladies know about it. It is just recently that women are talking about it and that is another challenge.

No one will help you blow your trumpet if you don’t blow it yourself. Women groups that we used to hear about in the past are political women groups and if we continue with this trend, we believe our daughters will pick it up. And even the government.

It is everybody’s responsibility. We have to work together with the media to take women in maritime forward.

What word will you drop for women especially at this time?

We should keep pushing. We should not give up and keep improving on our skills and believe in ourselves.

We should not look at ourselves as women and say that men will not answer us. I believe, if you keep pushing, they will not have any choice than to answer us.

vanguard

