Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinedu Adonu – Enugu

A coalition of accredited Independent Observers shortly after Local Government Elections in Enugu, on Saturday, commended Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission, ENSIEC, for conducting a peaceful, credible and transparent election.

The group rated the exercise as the best in the country, stressing the exercise was devoid of irregularities, adding that, “it is one of the most peaceful, credible and transparent electoral exercises in the country”.

The Coordinator of Civil Society Organizations, Samuel Onoja stated that their observations prior and during the elections were impressive, saying that “all the observers deployed to various polling booths across the 17 local government areas of Enugu State have confirmed the election was peaceful.

ALSO READ: PDP clears chairmanship seats in Enugu council election

Onoja disclosed that the turn-out of voters, especially the youth and women, were also impressive, maintaining that “there were no incidents of violence, ballot box snatching and vote buying, as the electorate exercised their franchise freely and in a peaceful atmosphere”.

His words: “As we usually say, elections in Enugu State are always more peaceful and transparent than in any other state in this country.

“We commend the State Governor, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for making this possible and creating the enabling environment for peace to thrive in Enugu State.

“We also commend the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC), the security agencies and other relevant stakeholders, for their contributions towards the peaceful conduct of the elections”.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: