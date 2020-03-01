Enugu LG Polls: Blame Gov for low turnout, VON-DG hits Ugwuanyi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

DIRECTOR General of Voice of Nigeria, VON, and a chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr. Osita Okechukwu has accused State governors as being responsible for the low turnout of voters in local government elections, nationwide.

Speaking on the show of no-concern exhibited by voters in last weekend’s local government election in Enugu state, Okechukwu insisted that Governors should be held responsible for high level of apathy in Nigerian’s elections.

He said there was low turnout of voters for the local government elections in Enugu State last Saturday.

He lamented that election in Nigeria hardly records 50 percent turnout owing to loss of confidence by Nigerian in the electoral system.

Okechukwu blamed ruling parties in states who he alleged skew council elections to favour their own candidates, for the apathy towards elections in Nigeria.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari recognized the importance of the local government system and ordered that allocations be sent to councils directly, “but the Governors are thwarting the President’s efforts by not allowing free and fair local government elections,”

He, however, commended the conduct of relatively free and fair elections in APC states, such as Kaduna, Niger and Nasarawa, and urged PDP to emulate the ruling party.

Okechukwu admitted the Saturday council poll was peaceful in his Ekeh ward but alleged that the PDP came with extra result sheets in a bid to manipulate the outcome of the election.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: