…Takes delivery of additional ambulances, incident vehicle

The Enugu State Ministry of Health has debunked reports trending on social media that the two cases in the state that tested positive for Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) are the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Geoffrey Onyeama and his Personal Assistant.

In a statement by the Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Health, Dr. Ifeanyi Agujiobi, the state government stated that the claims are untrue, fictitious and baseless as well as the handiwork of mischief makers who want to dent the image of the Minister.

Dr. Agujiobi maintained that the two positive cases of COVID-19 are returnees from United Kingdom (UK) and are currently on Isolation, doing very well.

He clarified that the patients are husband and wife from Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of the state, adding that the state Ministry of Health is currently conducting line listing and contact tracing of all those linked with the couple in the state.

The clarifications came as the state government took delivery of two additional ambulances and one incident vehicle it purchased to support the state’s response to Coronavirus Disease pandemic.

According to Agujiobi, “Suffice it to say that Geoffrey Onyeama and his Personal Assistant are not the two cases of COVID-19, recently reported in Enugu.

“We hereby enjoin the general public to disregard any information on COVID-19 in Enugu State that does not emanate from the state government through the State Ministry of Health or Information. Let us be well guided”.

