Enugu airport will be reopened before Easter, Sirika reiterates

Kindly Share This Story:

Senator Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation has reiterated that Akanu Ibiam International airport, Enugu closed down in August, 2019 for runway rehabilitation will be reopened for use before Easter.

A statement issued in Abuja and signed by Mr James Odaudu, Director of Public Affairs in the ministry, said Sirika gave the assurance after an inspection visit to the airport on Thursday.

According to him, the Federal Government recognizes the importance of the airport to the whole of the South East region and the hardship occasioned by the closure.

Sirika however, maintained that closing of the airport was done in the interest of safety and comfort of air travelers from the region.

He commended the handlers of the project on the quality of job done, adding that the airport, when delivered, would be one of the best in the country.

On the reported shortage of some materials needed by the contractor, the minister said it was being addressed noting that it would not be an impediment to the completion of the project.

“Work on the new terminal building at the airport will resume in earnest, regarding the budgetary provision for it in the 2020 budget.

“The present administration met the terminal project at about 20 per cent but had taken it to about 60 per cent completion stage.

The representatives of the Enugu State Government and the South East Governors Forum, who joined the minister expressed appreciation to the federal government for brave action in shutting down the airport for rehabilitation.

Others on the visit with the Minister were officials of the Ministry of Aviation, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and consultants to the project.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: