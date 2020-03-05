Kindly Share This Story:

The Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA) have expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done so far at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

The President of the chamber, Chief Emeka Nwandu, said in Enugu on Wednesday that the chamber had embarked on an inspection tour of the airport to ascertain the progress of work at the complex especially the runway.

“We are impressed with the progress of work and hope that the airport will open as the minister had earlier promised.

“The contractors told us of the few challenges they had, but we were satisfied with the quality of work done so far. They are working day and night,” he said.

Nwandu however, said the closure of the airport would not affect the forthcoming 31st Enugu International Trade Fair.

“We are optimistic that the trade fair will be successful in spite of the airport closure.”

He said that the trade fair would feature foreign exhibitors from Bangladesh, India and Japan while Chinese companies would participate through their representatives in Nigeria.

Nwandu said that the chamber would give premium to local investors and innovators and had made appreciable efforts to ensure the success of the fair.

He said that ECCIMA would provide an amenable environment for exhibitors and would continue to upgrade facilities at the complex.

Nwandu said that the trade fair would be conducted in a safe and secure environment.

