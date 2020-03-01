END OF THE RUN: Watford hand Liverpool shock reality check

Kindly Share This Story:



Liverpool’s hopes of matching Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’ season came to an end yesterday as Watford thumped the European Champions 3-0 at Vicarage Road.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds found themselves at the wrong end of the stick with 15 minutes left to play. Two goals from Ismaela Sarr and one by Troy Deeney brought Liverpool down to earth.

While Liverpool remain very much on course to win the title, the chance to match Arsenal’s famous 2003/04 unbeaten season has gone into smoke and this will no doubt delight Gunners fans.

The win took Watford from the relegation zone. Sarr, an international teammate of Liverpool star Sadio Mane with Senegal, gave Watford an unlikely lead when he took advantage of some unusually disorganised defending from the Reds’ backline.

Getting in front of Andy Robertson, Sarr got on the end of Abdoulaye Doucoure’s cross to poke the ball past Alisson Becker.

It was a deserved lead for Watford, who had taken more shots up to that point – and it was a lead they refused to relinquish.

Vanguard News

