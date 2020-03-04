Emir wants shorter route to link Northern, Southern Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

Dr Mohammed Zayyanu-Abdullahi, Emir of Yauri on Wednesday advocated for a bridge construction across river Niger from Zamare town in Kebbi State to Rofia village in Niger State to boost business activities between Northern and Southern Nigeria.

Zayyanu-Abdullahi made the disclosure while interacting with Journalists in his palace in Yauri, Kebbi State.

He observed that the bridge if constructed would not only boost business activities between North and South but also shorten the long distance motorists cover between the two regions.

The Monarch explained that the bridge would open a new window for agricultural revaluation along the riverine communities of the emirate and beyond.

He said: “I am calling on the Federal Government to construct a bridge across River Niger at Zamare, in Yauri Local Government Area of Kebbi State to Rofia in Niger State.

ALSO READ: Emir Sanusi II faces another petition at Kano Assembly

“The new bridge, if constructed, will provide another route for the transportation of goods and passengers to the Southern part of the country thereby boost economic activities in the country.

“It is my believe that constructing the bridge will certainly lead to many goodies such as creating a shorter way of reaching the commercial hub of the nation, Lagos, ease way of doing business across the two regions apart from fostering national cohesion.”

The Emir also called on the Federal Government to redeem its pledge of building a water port in Yauri that was promised to Yauri community as contained in the Niger Dams Act of 1962.

NDA is the authority established in 1962 to construct and operate the Kainji Dam project which will eventually become the primary source of power for ECN.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: