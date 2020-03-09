Emir Sanusi’s dethronement: Heavy security presence in ancient city of Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

There is heavy security presence in the ancient city of Kano on Monday over dethronement of the embattled Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II.

A combined team of security personnel which include, police, Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, Civil defence, Kano State Road Traffic Agency, KAROTA among others were seen in strategic places such as the House of Assembly, Government house and the Emirs palace among others.

Also read:

They were also sighted at Kofar Nassarawa, Kofar Dan Agundi, among other flashpoints areas in the metropolis.

Bullion vans and Hilux vehicles belonging to the police, civil defence, were seen mounted at the entrance to the government house.

Our correspondent as at the time of filing in this report also observed that there is calmness in the city as everybody is going about with their businesses peacefully.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: