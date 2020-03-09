Breaking News
Translate

Emir Sanusi’s dethronement: Heavy security presence in ancient city of Kano

On 3:33 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Emir Sanusi'
Governor of Kano state Abdullahi Ganduje and Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II at the praying ground in Kano on Tuesday.

By Bashir Bello

There is heavy security presence in the ancient city of Kano on Monday over dethronement of the embattled Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II.

A combined team of security personnel which include, police, Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, Civil defence, Kano State Road Traffic Agency, KAROTA among others were seen in strategic places such as the House of Assembly, Government house and the Emirs palace among others.

Also read: Insurgency: Nigeria to partner Republic of Korea, Egypt for regional peace

They were also sighted at Kofar Nassarawa, Kofar Dan Agundi, among other flashpoints areas in the metropolis.

Bullion vans and Hilux vehicles belonging to the police, civil defence, were seen mounted at the entrance to the government house.

Our correspondent as at the time of filing in this report also observed that there is calmness in the city as everybody is going about with their businesses peacefully.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!