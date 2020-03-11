Emir Sanusi: Kano govt action barbaric, draconian and unacceptable ― Eches

Kindly Share This Story:

Queries why Nasarawa State dumping ground for deposed Emirs

By Chris Ochayi

The governorship candidate of Democratic People’s Congress, DPC, in Bayelsa State in the 2019 election, Mrs Seiyefa Fetepigi Eches has described the treatment meted Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II by the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje as archaic, medieval, and wicked.

Mrs Eches accused Governor Ganduje yesterday in Abuja, of applying draconian colonial law on the Emir Sanusi for merely expressing his opinion on state and national issues is the height of impunity, dictatorship and autocracy.

While condemning in its entirety the dethronement and banishment of the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, she said: “It is outrageous, barbaric, primitive, obnoxious, despicable and sadism of the worst order.”

According to her, “It is an attack on Nigeria’s constitution, our frail democratic governance and flagrant violation of his fundamental right of movement. An attack on the freedom of any citizen is an attack on all citizens.

“It is time for all patriotic Nigerians to stand up and be counted in total condemnation of this wicked action of Kano State Government in modern-day Nigeria.

“No person, institution, agency or government can banish a compatriot from his or her place of abode with impunity as if Nigeria is a banana republic. It is alien to the nation’s democratic governance, absolutely unacceptable. It is justice juxtaposed and flies in the face of civilization.

“Chapter IV of the Constitution of the Federal Republic 1999 as amended provides for the fundamental rights of Nigerian citizens section 34 stipulates the right to dignity of the human person, section 35 provides for the right to personal liberty while section 41(1) states the right to freedom of movement, “Every citizen of Nigeria is entitled to move freely throughout Nigeria and to reside in any part thereof, and no citizen of Nigeria shall be expelled from Nigeria or refused entry thereto or exit therefrom.

“It is obvious that only a court of competent jurisdiction that can restrict a citizen’s movement, arrest and detention. To impose an archaic, medieval, colonial wicked law on any Nigerian for merely expressing his opinion on state and national issues is the height of impunity, dictatorship and autocracy. It is the beginning of the reign of terror in Nigeria that must be resisted by all lovers of democracy.

“I urge the dethroned Emir Muhammad Sanusi II to pursue his fundamental rights to the supreme court with a view to abolishing this barbaric banishment of a fellow compatriot from his place of abode.

“The Court of Appeal had in a landmark judgment in Attorney General, Kebbi State vs former Emir of Kwandu, Alhaji Al-Mustapha Jakolo declared his purported banishment as an illegal, unconstitutional and gross violation the right of the Emir.

“Jakolo was also banished from Kebbi State to Nasarawa. Is Nasarawa State a dumping ground for deposed Emirs? Why can’t the government of Kano and Kebbi States attract investments to Nasarawa State?

“Women and children are always at the receiving end of draconian laws and obnoxious policies in Nigeria as in armed conflicts. It is why women are in the forefront in strong opposition to injustices in Nigeria and the call for equal rights in the society as the theme of the 2020 United Nations International Women Day, 8th March 2020, aptly captured it, “I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Right”, It is evident that an equal world is an enabled world. Women’s rights and gender equality are critical for a progressive, prosperous.

“World 25 years after the adoption of the Beijing Declaration and platform for action, Nigerian women, ever resourceful and resilient have climbed the ladder of leadership in all walks of life, making a generational impact that have transformed the nation with only 30% affirmative action applicable in few governments, agencies, organizations, institutions and political parties.

“I use the occasion of the 2020 International Women’s Day to demand 50 per cent affirmative action to pave way for more women in leadership at all levels.

“The fact that no woman was elected governor in the 2019 general election, not to mention president as obtainable in some countries, indicates that so much work needs to be done in involving credible women in governance and breaking all barriers that limit women empowerment, development and advancement.

“I commend the National Assembly for various bills to punish sexual harassment in schools, workplaces, violence against women, repugnant cultural practices that limit the girl-child including early marriage and child-labour.

“It is time to build a strong, virile, progressive, equitable, egalitarian and decent democratic nation. We are all in it together.”

