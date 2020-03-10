Emir of Kano, Bayero visits father’s tomb to observe prayers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

KANO – The newly appointed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, has on Tuesday visited the tomb of his late father, Ado Bayero, and other past ancestors to observe prayers for their repose soul.

Bayero who made his first outing as the new Emir of Kano visited the Nasarawa royal house, located in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state where they were buried.

The new Emir was in company of some District Heads and other traditional title holders and other supporters who throng the street to catch glimpse of the first class traditional ruler.

Bayero and his entourage later proceeded to his mother’s residence at Gandun Albasa, a nearby community within the metropolis where he paid homage to her.

Meanwhile, a reliable source close to the new emir revealed that Ado-Bayero is expected to officially enter the Emir’s palace tommorow

