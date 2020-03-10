Breaking News
Translate

Emir of Kano, Bayero visits father’s tomb to observe prayers

On 7:58 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

Bayero

KANO – The newly appointed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, has on Tuesday visited the tomb of his late father, Ado Bayero, and other past ancestors to observe prayers for their repose soul.

 

Bayero who made his first outing as the new Emir of Kano visited the Nasarawa royal house, located in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state where they were buried.

READ ALSO:Shoprite Nigeria puts its weight behind breast cancer awarenes

The new Emir was in company of some District Heads and other traditional title holders and other supporters who throng the street to catch glimpse of the first class traditional ruler.

 

Bayero and his entourage later proceeded to his mother’s residence at Gandun Albasa, a nearby community within the metropolis where he paid homage to her.

 

Meanwhile, a reliable source close to the new emir revealed that Ado-Bayero is expected to officially enter the Emir’s palace tommorow

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!