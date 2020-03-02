Emeka Offor Foundation to Distribute 1.46 Books, Medical Equipment

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Sir Emeka Offor Foundation is to distribute One Million Four Hundred and Sixty Thousand volumes of books covering wide range of disciplines to primary, secondary and tertiary institutions across the country free of charge.

A statement from the Foundation issued to newsmen in Abuja said, the gesture is a deliberate effort to encourage reading culture and promote educational development in support of the government in the education sector.

READ ALSO:

The Foundation also disclosed that it will commence the distribution of the first phase of medical equipment/supplies to designated federal, state and other hospitals and health institutions across the country.

It said about fourteen forty-footer containers of medical equipment/supplies will be distributed in the first phase.

The statement said the distribution of the books and medical equipment will take place on 20th March, 2020 at the Sir Emeka Offor Foundation Centre in Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: