Embassy Pharmaceutical screens 1,000 in Lagos for cancer, HBP

By Chioma Obinna

In line with its Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, Embassy Pharmaceutical and Chemicals Limited in partnership with Chief Ezenwa/Mrs Virginia Obi Foundation weekend organised free health mission for about 1,000 indigenes of Osumenyi community in Lagos.

The free medical mission which included free cervical and breast cancers screening for 500 women, blood sugar and high blood pressure screening for men and women in Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos were organised in memory of Late Chief Ezenwa/Mrs Virginia a Obi as part of activities to keep their dreams alive.

In a chat with Good Health Weekly on the annual medical mission which started 17 years ago before the demise of the couple, Chief Executive Officer, Embassy Pharmaceutical and Chemicals Limited, Pharm. Nnamdi Obi said 20,000 people have benefited so from the medical mission.

Explaining what informed the yearly free medical services , Obi who is the first son of Late Chief Ezenwa and Mrs Virginia said: “The Foundation recognised the need to give back to the society and the primary aim of the foundation is to save a lot of lives. Breast and cervical cancer is taking a toll on Nigerian women. “Today, we are screening between 450 and 500 women. Men and women will be screened for blood sugar and blood pressure with free drugs to be given.

“For me in our healthcare facilities, women should be screened for breast and cervical cancers free of charge. If the federal government can treat women with VVF free, I cannot see why cervical and breast cancer cannot be screened free of charge.

“Our parents lived the life of charity and we want to keep that alive. We have been doing this in our village for years. This is the second time we are doing it in Lagos. We distribute glasses free of charge.

Our mission is to bring succour to the less privileged in the society. It is part of our CSR by Embassy pharmaceuticals.

Past NMA National Committee Chairman, on World Health Organisation, Dr Dimobi Owa said NMA such outreach will help to nip disease conditions in the bud as well as bring healthcare to the door steps of Nigerians.

“It took two people to take syphilis round the world so if we have hundreds or thousands in different communities, most of the problems associated with preventive diseases will be sorted out.

On her part, Chairman, NMA National Committee on Protocol & Programs, Dr Imei Okon said “If this outreach is replicated every part of Nigeria it will go a long way in solving some of the health issues ravaging Nigerians.

Okon, however, called on the Federal Government to use the opportunity of the coronavirus crisis to put the country’s health system in a better shape as no Nigerian afflicted with the virus will be treated outside Nigeria but here in the country.

“No politician or office holders are going outside the country for treatment now if we use the opportunity presented by coronavirus crisis to put or health system in order that will be a plus for us.”

