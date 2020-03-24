Elon Musk purchased 1,000 ventilators and donated them to California hospitals to help treat coronavirus patients, the state’s governor said Monday.
“They’ve arrived in Los Angeles… It was a heroic effort,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said at a press conference.
The Tesla boss mentioned the effort on Twitter Monday night, saying he bought the breathing machines Friday from China, where he claimed there was an oversupply.
“If you want a free ventilator installed, please let us know!” Musk wrote.
The 48-year-old tech pioneer wasn’t always so enthusiastic about the cause. He tweeted on March 6: “The coronavirus panic is dumb.”
But last week the entrepreneur said on Twitter that his company “will make ventilators if there is a shortage.”
Musk insisted that manufacturing more hospital supplies would be a breeze.
“Tesla makes cars with sophisticated hvac systems. SpaceX makes spacecraft with life support systems. Ventilators are not difficult, but cannot be produced instantly,” he tweeted last Thursday.
New York Post