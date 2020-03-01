Breaking News
El Clasico: Zidane banks on Madrid fans support for victory

Zinedine Zidane has called on  Real Madrid  to come together in today’s Clasico, following a difficult run of results.

Los Blancos haven’t won any of their last three games, losing both of their last two to  Levante  and  Manchester City.

“It’s a delicate moment because we’ve not won in our stadium for three games now,”  Zidane  said in his pre-match press conference, referring to the  City  loss, the  Celta Vigo  draw and the  Real Sociedad  Copa del Rey exit.

“But those that know football know that these things can happen. “We need positive support. “We’re not listening to what is being said, we need our fans with us from the first minute to the last.

“I understand that people can be annoyed, but we need our fans and we’re going to give everything.

“Everyone can criticise and this is what the media do.

“We lost two games and I’m going to get criticised. “I’ve already said that, it’s nothing new“What I have to do is keep going. “I have my players, that are the best, and we’re going to try to get out of this delicate moment going forward.”

