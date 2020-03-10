Ekiti secondary school teacher impregnates 17-year-old student

Kindly Share This Story:

*Another dismissed in Katsina for beating student to death

By Rotimi Ojomoyela & Shehu Danjuma

A teacher, Mr. Owoosi Gbenga, has been dimmissed in Ekiti State for allegedly impregnating one of his students.

Gbenga, a Grade Level 10 officer, until his dismissal, taught Economics at Alarelu Comprehensive High School, Igbara Odo-Ekiti, Ekiti South Local Government Area of the state.

He was alleged to have impregnated one of his SS 3 students, aged 17 years, who was preparing for the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination.

Speaking with journalists in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday, Chairman of Ekiti State Teaching Service Commission, Babatunde Abegunde, explained that the Commission carried out a thorough investigation and followed due process before arriving at the decision to dismiss the teacher.

According to Abegunde, “this will serve as a deterrent to others who might want to indulge in such depraved and unethical act.”

The dismissed teacher was said to have impregnated an underage referred to as minor, according to Gender-Based Violence Prohibition Law, 2019.

The disciplinary committee stressed that the case of the dismissed teacher was treated in accordance with the State Public Service Rules (2017) and Ekiti State Teaching Service manual, which recommend dismissal as the ultimate penalty for serious misconduct and criminal offence of such magnitude.

Meanwhile, in Katsina, another teacher, Abubakar Suleiman, in a secondary school in Fago, Sandamu Local Government Area of Katsina State has been dismissed by the state government for causing the death of an SS II female student, Fatima Tanimu.

The school’s principal, Hajiya Fatima Yakubu, was also dismissed for negligence over the incident.

Announcing the dismissal on Tuesday, Katsina State Commissioner for Education, Professor Badamasi Lawal, said that the student collapsed in the school toilet after receiving corporal punishment from the teacher.

According to him, the deceased, in the company of other students, were given several lashes of the cane by the teacher, after which the deceased collapsed.

The commissioner said the school authorities did not rush the student to the hospital for medical attention but resorted to calling the father of the girl in the middle of the night from his base in Katsina.

Lawal disclosed that when the girl was finally taken to the hospital in Daura by the father, who travelled all the way from Katsina, she gave up the ghost.

Lawal thanked parents of Fatima Tanimu for accepting her death in good faith and prayed to Allah to forgive the deceased all her sins.

He said Governor Masari has directed investigation into the demise of the student.

