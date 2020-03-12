Ekiti govt queries 11 Obas for insurbodination

Kindly Share This Story:

At least 11 traditional rulers in Ekiti were on Wednesday queried by the state government for alleged non-cooperation with the current administration in the state.

In a memo titled: “Re-Absence from State Functions and Council of Traditional Rulers’ Monthly Meetings” and signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Bureau of Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. A. O. Adeoye, the affected Obas were given 72 hours to send in their explanations.

The memo read: “It has come to the attention of Mr. Governor that Your Royal Majesty has not been attending the monthly statutory meetings of the State Council of Traditional Rulers and state official functions since August 2019.

“Your conspicuous absence at the council meetings and state official functions, without any excuse or justification are considered inimical to the proper administration of the chieftaincy institution you represent.

“Therefore, Mr. Governor has directed that Your Royal Majesty should forward your representation for this inaction, through this office within 72 hours on the receipt of this letter.”

Meanwhile, the government has dismissed reports that the state governor, Kayode Fayemi, was looking to dethrone the monarch, hence his decision to query them.

In another statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, the governor stressed that the memo issued to the concerned traditional rulers was not in any way a plan to dethrone them.

“The Bureau briefed the governor on the prolonged absence of some members of the State’s Traditional Council meetings at state’s function and traditional council meetings at the local government level.

“Mr. Governor directed that the Bureau should write the affected traditional rulers to find out reasons for their absence.

“The Attorney-General then wrote to the Bureau on Mr. Governor’s directives.

“Consequently, the Bureau (through a senior official), wrote to the affected traditional rulers seeking for reasons for their prolonged absence at council meetings.

“Contrary to insinuations, this is merely an administrative matter which is neither contentious nor confrontational. It is definitely not a ploy or plan to remove any Oba from the office.

“No arm of government discussed nor considered dethroning any Kabiyesi at any time because there is no basis for such.”

Kano State government had on Monday dethroned Sanusi Lamido as Emir of Kano over alleged disrespect to the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and other constituted authorities in the state

Vanguard

