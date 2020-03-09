Breaking News
Egypt records first coronavirus death in Africa

A German tourist who was being treated for coronavirus in Egypt is the first fatality to be recorded in Africa because of the outbreak.

The 60-year-old had arrived in Egypt a week ago and complained of a fever.

He was taken to a hospital in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada for treatment where he was diagnosed with coronavirus.

AFP news agency reports that his breathing was affected by “acute pneumonia”.

The patient died after refusing to be transferred to an isolation ward.

On Saturday Egypt’s ministry of health announced that there were 45 new cases of coronavirus involving travellers who were in a cruise ship, bringing the total to 48.

The ship was quarantined and the infected people were moved to an isolation facility in the north of the country, as reported by BBC.

Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa:

Egypt – 48

Algeria – 17

Senegal – 4

South Africa – 3

Morocco – 2

Cameroon – 2

Tunisia – 2

Togo – 1

Nigeria – 1

