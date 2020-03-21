EFCC arrests ex-SIPP chief, Obono-Obla, in Abuja

Kindly Share This Story:

The former chairman of the Special Investigation Panel on Recovery of Public Property, Okoi Obono-Obla, has been arrested by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Obono-Obla, who was declared wanted by the Commission in October last year, was arrested in Abuja on Friday.

President Muhammadu Buhari approved the ex- SIPP chief’s removal through a letter dated August 14, 2019, with reference number 58788/S.75.18/T1/100, and signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

ICPC spokesperson, Rasheedat Okoduwa, confirmed Obono-Obla’s arrest to journalists in Abuja.

“Yes, he is with us. He has been arrested,” she said.

The Commission claimed the former SPIP chief was arrested for failing to honour its invitation over a number of allegations bordering on fraud and corruption.

A statement issued by the ICPC said there was evidence that Obono-Obla left Nigeria in August 2019 and had yet to return to the country.

It stated further that Obono-Obla was facing a series of allegations levelled against him by members of the public on his role as head of the SPIP.

