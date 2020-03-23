EFCC arraigns ex-HoS for alleged N3bn graft

Kindly Share This Story:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Monday arraigned the ex-Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winnifred Oyo-Ita, for alleged N3bn graft.

She was arraigned at the Federal High Court, Abuja, for fraud in relation to Duty Tour Allowance (DTA), estacodes, conference fees, and contracts’ kickbacks.

The former HoS was arraigned alongside her Special Assistant, Ubong Effiok; Frontline Ace Global Services Limited, Asanaya Projects Limited, Garba Umar and his companies, Slopes International Limited and Gooddeal Investments Limited.

Also arraigned were U & U Global Services Limited and Prince Mega Logistics Limited.

Oyo-Ita was sacked in September last year after about N600million was allegedly found in her aide’s bank account.

Vanguard

