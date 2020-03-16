EEDC trains over 200 staff to enhance service delivery

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinedu Adonu

IN line with its Core Values of Professionalism and Customer Focus, the Management of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, has commenced Customer Service training for its staff to improve service delivery and customer experience.

The training scheduled to last for three months kicked off in Enugu at the weekend with about 200 participants across the five training locations.

The Head of Communications, EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, in a chat with pressmen said that the training is for effective delivery of services.

According to Ezeh, the training which involves both the customer-facing and back-office/support staff is a strategic effort to inculcate that needed customer service qualities in every staff of the organization; positioning them better to deliver efficient and quality service to its esteemed customers.

“As a service-oriented organization, it is expected that all staff possess those qualities typical of a good customer service person; that is why the Management approved the training of all staff to bring them up-stream in customer service delivery and help usher in excellent service culture for great customer experience”, He said.

It was gathered that two renowned indigenous consulting firms were engaged by EEDC to execute this training, and at the end of the exercise, it is expected that all participants will be evaluated and assessed, and certificate issued to them.

Ezeh said that this training will be a continuous one as that is the only way the effort can be sustained, while enjoining all staff to take the training seriously, as it will go a long way in determining the progress of the company, and the perception by customers.

Some of the staff that participated appreciated the Management for the opportunity given to them to partake in the training.

According to Nnenna Obi, one of the Network Managers that participated said that the training was quite educating and revealing, stressing that facilitator extensively touched on the need for every staff to have the customer in mind in all they do.

“The most exciting is the charge for us to imbibe positive attitude towards our job; as skill, knowledge and experience without good attitude can never be complete”, Nnenna affirmed.

Another participant, EEDC Admin Officer Ifeoma Ikemefuna, said she left the training with an enhanced orientation, adding that “the training was fully packed with knowledge and I say a very big thank you to the Management for investing in us”.

“We were made to understand that Customer Service is the total memorable experience we give to our customers before, during and after every transaction, irrespective of the department we work in”, she testified.

