EEDC plans power outage in parts of Enugu State

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has said that its customers in parts of the state will experience power outage at the weekend.

EEDC’s Head of Communications, Mr Emeka Ezeh made this known in a statement on Saturday.

Ezeh said that the scheduled outage would occur on Saturday, March 14, from 9a.m. to 5p.m..

He explained that the outage was to enable the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) engineers carryout annual maintenance on the TR 60MVA power transformer at its New Haven station.

“The exercise will affect supply to Kingsway, Tunnel, Lomalinda and 9th Mile Injection Substations which will further affect the following feeders:

“Abakaliki Road 11KV, Artisan 11KV, Hilltop 11KV, Coal Camp 11KV, Golf 11KV, Onitsha Road 11KV, GRA 11KV, Power House 11KV and Prisons 11KV.

“Others are Government House 11KV, Achara Layout 11KV, 9th Mile Industrial 11KV, Okwe 11KV, NTA 11KV, Abor 33KV, Ezeagu 33KV, Ajali 33KV and Government House 33KV.

“Consequently, our customers in Government House, Permanent Secretary Quarters, parts of Independence Layout, Spar Mall, Kia Motors, Psalms Hotel, Rico Factory, Aaron’s Suites, Coal Camp, Ngwo, Ngenevu, Old UNTH and Bunker will be out of power supply.

“Kingsway, Uwani, parts of Ziks Avenue, Okpara Avenue, 9th Mile, Ezeagu, Udi, parts of Ukehe, Abor and parts of Achara Layout will also be out of supply during the period of the maintenance,’’ he said.

Ezeh said “EEDC regrets the inconveniences this temporary development” would cause its esteemed customers.

He, however, assured the customers that power would be restored once the maintenance was completed.

“EEDC remains committed to delivering improved services to its esteemed customers,’’ he added. (NAN)

