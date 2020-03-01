Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar

TRADITIONAL Rulers in the Osun Central and West senatorial districts have urged Governor Gboyega Oyetola to immediately implement the recommendations of the committee on education review and return the schools to their previous positions.

The monarchs made the call in a communique issued at the end of the quarterly meeting of the Osun Divisional Conference of Obas, signed by the Chairman and Secretary, Oba Adedokun Abolarin Aroyinkeye, the Orangun of Oke lla; and its Secretary, Oba Rasheed Olabomi, Aragbiji of Iragbijiland.

The monarchs said the governor’s reversion to old school uniform and other education policies are commendable.

“The assemblage of Obas in Osun Central and Osun West supports the policies of the Governor Oyetola-led administration on the reversion of school names to their former ones, as well as the reversion to old uniforms. Other policies meant to improve the quality of education at the Primary and Secondary education levels are equally supported,’’ they said.

The monarchs pledged their support for the South West security outfit “Amotekun” and the suspension of Oluwo of Iwo, Oba AbdulRasheed Adewale Akanbi, by Osun traditional council of Obas under the leadership of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Eniitan Ogunwusi.

They urged traditional rulers in the state to always exercise restraints in their dealings with others to protect the integrity of the revered institution.

“Conference commends Osun council of Obas under the leadership of his Imperial Majesty, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi for their intervention in the imbroglio between the Agbowu of Ogbaagbaa and the Oluwo of Iwoland. We urge the concerned monarchs to allow peace reign in their domains.”

