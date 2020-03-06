Kindly Share This Story:

The Edo State Government has said it will not relent in checking abuse of the fundamental human rights of vulnerable persons residing in traditional healing centres, rehabilitation institutions and orphanage homes in the state.

The Commissioner of Social Development and Gender Issues, Hon. (Mrs.) Maria Edeko, gave the assurance after inspecting traditional healing centres and orphanage homes across the state.

She said, “We decided to pay unscheduled visits to some Rehabilitation centres for mentally retarded persons in order to know if the owners are not violating human rights laws and if their operations are in compliance with international best practices.”

“As a government, we will continue to ensure that the rights of these people are not compromised. Also, we want to make sure that they are treated humanely.”

Edeko added: “Our governor is very passionate about the welfare of our children, that is why as a ministry, we are keying into the vision of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration to look at the condition of our children who are living in orphanages. Being an orphan does not mean that you are not entitled to your human rights; orphans are entitled to all the rights that any other child in regular homes is entitled to.”

Speaking on efforts of the Governor Obaseki-led administration to rightfully engage youths, reduce unemployment and drug abuse, the commissioner said, “The bulk of the patients we have here are largely people who went into substance abuse like Indian hemp, cocaine and other hard drugs, which means that these are things that beset the vulnerable in our society.”

“The Obaseki-led administration is interested in the social development of our youths because with the growing population of persons that are drug dependent, we need to be ready to rehabilitate them; some of them are depressed. We are using this opportunity to reemphasize the need for more social workers who can provide psychosocial support in Edo State, those that majored in Psychology, Sociology and Clinical Psychology because vulnerable persons need psychosocial support and Edo State under the watch of Governor Godwin Obaseki is ready to rewrite the story,” she noted.

Centres visited include Omosede Herbal Home; Omon Oleabhiele Herbal Home; Dr Ambrose Ileomon Rehabilitation centre; Courage Orphanage Home; Pearl Orphanage Home and Catholic Chess Project, among others.

