Edo govt arrests 70-yr-old man for allegedly raping 14-yr-old girl

Kindly Share This Story:

The Edo State Government has ordered the arrest of a 70-year-old man, who allegedly defiled and rape a 14-year-old girl.

The Commissioner for Social Development and Gender Issues, Hon. (Mrs.) Maria Edeko, who disclosed this in a chat with journalists in Benin City, said the investigation is part of efforts by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration to ensure child molestation, rape and defilement are drastically reduced in the state.

Edeko said the 14-year-old girl is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital, noting that the girl’s health condition was getting stable.

ALSO READ:

According to her, “Governor Godwin Obaseki has said no child under his watch will be defiled, raped or molested. He is determined to ensure that the right of every girl-child in Edo State is protected.

“The issue of child defilement for Obaseki is a serious issue and culprits must be punished for their crimes. We are talking about the 14-year-old girl today. We will not turn a blind eye to such crime as offenders should be ready to go jail.”

The 70-year-old man, Mr John Eseigbe, however, denied the allegation, noting that the girl, who lives with his family, stole from him and was sent packing by his wife.

He said the parents of the girl are friends to his family, adding that he could not have jeopardised the long-standing relationship that exists between both families.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: